Uncovering the story of 'Disneyland on the Mountain'

How much do you know about Walt Disney's ski resort?

I'm not talking about any ski areas that Walt himself once visited. I am talking about the ski resort that he tried to build. Mineral King was the planned California site for Walt's family ski resort, a project that remains one of the greatest 'what if's in Disney corporate history.

Like many fans, I believed that Mineral King was a creative casualty of Walt's death in 1966. With Walt gone, his brother Roy and the rest of the company chose to focus instead on completing what became the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Mineral King was quietly abandoned and the company did not look toward creating a sports-themed development until The Wide World of Sports complex opened at Walt Disney World in 1997.

But that's not exactly what happened.

For a much more complete picture of Disney's Mineral King project, get yourself a copy of "Disneyland on the Mountain," a comprehensive history of the Mineral King project, written by Colorado couple Greg Glasgow and Kathryn Mayer. It's one of the best Disney history books I've read, so I welcomed the opportunity to talk with Greg and Kathryn about this project.

You can listen to our conversation on the Theme Park Insider podcast's new home at Substack: Listen here.

"I think a lot of people who are sort of familiar with Disney - or very familiar with Disney - maybe know a little bit of the basics but not realizing just how long this battle was, and how a monumental it was for the Disney company and for environmental history," Mayer said.

The story begins at the 1960 Winter Olympics at what is now the Palisades Tahoe resort in northern California. Walt's involvement with the Games helped him develop connections within the industry that led him toward developing a Disney ski resort. He found what he thought was the perfect site in Mineral King, located near Sequoia National Park. The Sierra Club had declared it an appropriate site for a ski area... only to later oppose Disney's proposal in a legal case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Disney actually won that battle, only to lose the development war when Mineral King eventually was protected by the National Park Service more than a decade after Walt's death.

But this is not a simplistic "developer vs. environmentalists" story. Through short films, TV shows and publishing, Walt helped promote the cause of environmentalism throughout the middle of the 20th century, helping recruit countless followers for the Sierra Club and other environmental organizations. His vision for Mineral King was not the "Disneyland on the mountain" that critics decried, but a new type of resort that would use mass transit to bring people into the valley, to minimize the environmental impact of its visitors. Glasgow and Mayer tell that story in a well balanced and thorough accounting.

"More than anything, we probably gained respect for both sides," Glasgow said. "No one really came out of it seeming in any way disingenuous or just in it for the money or the glory or whatever. Every everyone on both sides was very passionate and true about what they wanted."

With Walt's passing, Walt Disney World obviously became the top priority for the Disney company, with Roy overseeing development of the Florida project. But Disney employees remained at work on Mineral King for years, even looking to a second California site for a ski resort if Mineral King could not win approval.

Still, without Walt's vision to guide and adapt the project through the changing public and legal attitudes toward environmental protection - which, ironically, Walt himself helped inspire - the Disney company never could finish the deal that would have allowed it to begin construction on the resort. That's why Mineral King today remains an isolated and relatively undeveloped site.

But Disney's plans for Mineral King continue to inspire the ski industry, with Vail adopting some of Walt's ideas to help it become the biggest ski resort company in America today. And vestiges of Disney's plans for Mineral King endure in Disney's theme parks, from the Country Bear Jamboree at Walt Disney World to the Grand Californian Resort & Spa at Disneyland.

Again, I invite you to learn more about this engaging story by listening to our podcast, and then, by getting a copy of this book.

"Disneyland on the Mountain" is available now from Amazon, as well as via links to other retailers on the authors' website.

Replies (0)