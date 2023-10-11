Disneyland raises ticket prices

Disneyland this morning raised one-day ticket prices by up to 8.9%, while increasing the prices of multi-day tickets, Magic Key annual pass renewals, Disney Genie+, and parking, as well. But there is a way to beat the price hikes... at least for a little while.

One-day ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure vary by date, with seven different pricing tiers offered. Disneyland today did not raise the cost of its lowest-priced tier, which has remained at $104 since 2019. But other price tiers rose between 4.4% and 8.9%, with the highest-priced tier jumping $15, from $179 to $194 for a day at either park.

Prices for multi-day tickets rose 8.8% and 15.7%:

Two-day tickets rose $25, to $310.

Three-day tickets rose $30, to $390.

Four-day tickets rose $50, to $445.

Five-day tickets rose $65, to $480.

Those tickets allow you admission to one theme park per day. To add Park Hopping to a Disneyland Resort multi-day ticket is more expensive now, as well, rising up to 25% for the optional add-on:

Park Hopping for a one-day ticket remains a $65 upcharge.

Park Hopping for a two-day ticket is up $5, to $65.

Park Hopping for a three-day and four-day tickets is up $10, to $70.

Park Hopping for a five-day ticket is up $15, to $75.

Disneyland also raised the pre-arrival price for the Disney Genie+ line-reservation service by $5, to $30 per person per day. The price to buy Disney Genie+ at the parks now will start at $30, with the specific price varying by date. As previously announced, Lightning Lanes for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure will be available via Genie+, with Runaway Railway starting today and Ariel in November.

Theme park and hotel daily parking rates are up $5 across the board today, to $35 for cars and motorcycles at the parks.

Disneyland has not reopened sales of its Magic Key annual passes, but the prices to buy or renew one also went up today:

Imagine is up 11.1%, from $449 to $499.

Enchant is up 21.5%, from $699 to $849.

Believe is up 13.6%, from $1,099 to $1,249.

Inspire is up 3.1%, from $1,599 to $1,649.

"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disneyland spokesperson said of today's changes.

Disneyland earlier this year opened Runaway Railway along with a reimagined Mickey's Toontown. Over at Disney California Adventure, Rogers: The Musical had a limited run this summer, while Pacific Wharf transformed into San Fransokyo Square. World of Color - One also opened at DCA for the Disney 100th anniversary celebration.

How to beat the price increase

While Disney is raising prices on its website and ticket booths today, our travel partner continues to offer a limited supply of Disneyland Resort multi-day tickets at the old prices. Please visit their Disneyland tickets page to get those, while supplies last. If you're giving Disneyland tickets as Christmas presents this year, now is the time to get them... and that was the link to do it.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World

Disney announced big operational changes, and some price increases, for its Florida theme parks today, as well. You can find that news over at All-day Park Hopping returning at Walt Disney World.

