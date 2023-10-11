Disneyland raises ticket prices

Disneyland this morning raised one-day ticket prices by up to 8.9%, while increasing the prices of multi-day tickets, Magic Key annual pass renewals, Disney Genie+, and parking, as well. But there is a way to beat the price hikes... at least for a little while.
One-day ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure vary by date, with seven different pricing tiers offered. Disneyland today did not raise the cost of its lowest-priced tier, which has remained at $104 since 2019. But other price tiers rose between 4.4% and 8.9%, with the highest-priced tier jumping $15, from $179 to $194 for a day at either park.
Prices for multi-day tickets rose 8.8% and 15.7%:
Those tickets allow you admission to one theme park per day. To add Park Hopping to a Disneyland Resort multi-day ticket is more expensive now, as well, rising up to 25% for the optional add-on:
Disneyland also raised the pre-arrival price for the Disney Genie+ line-reservation service by $5, to $30 per person per day. The price to buy Disney Genie+ at the parks now will start at $30, with the specific price varying by date. As previously announced, Lightning Lanes for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway and The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure will be available via Genie+, with Runaway Railway starting today and Ariel in November.
Theme park and hotel daily parking rates are up $5 across the board today, to $35 for cars and motorcycles at the parks.
Disneyland has not reopened sales of its Magic Key annual passes, but the prices to buy or renew one also went up today:
"We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer," a Disneyland spokesperson said of today's changes.
Disneyland earlier this year opened Runaway Railway along with a reimagined Mickey's Toontown. Over at Disney California Adventure, Rogers: The Musical had a limited run this summer, while Pacific Wharf transformed into San Fransokyo Square. World of Color - One also opened at DCA for the Disney 100th anniversary celebration.
While Disney is raising prices on its website and ticket booths today, our travel partner continues to offer a limited supply of Disneyland Resort multi-day tickets at the old prices. Please visit their Disneyland tickets page to get those, while supplies last. If you're giving Disneyland tickets as Christmas presents this year, now is the time to get them... and that was the link to do it.
Disney announced big operational changes, and some price increases, for its Florida theme parks today, as well. You can find that news over at All-day Park Hopping returning at Walt Disney World.
Colonel, what would you do at Disneyland to fix the service issue while keeping prices low?
@thecolonel - If you're concerned about price, you didn't have to pay for park hopping or Genie+. Also, buying a 1-day hopper is well known as the absolute worst value in the theme park industry. In the end as the end consumer, it's your choice to pay for the most expensive, least valuable ticket on the market, but don't start whining about how much it costs when there are cheaper alternatives, particularly for guests who have visited Disneyland multiple times before.
Disneyland's best deals are three-day resident deals it offers after the first of the year, and then at the beginning of summer. That's a good alternative to an AP, especially if you can't get one due to the sales pauses.
If you're out of market, though, seriously, jump on buying the linked multi-day tix now. You don't have to have used them until January 2025.
And I agree with others, you don't need Genie+ at DLR. Park hopping is nice, but unnecessary, as well. Each park can fill a day. Disneyland proper can fill two.
I've long said that while Disneyland is expensive, I don't feel it is overpriced for what they offer. Unfortunately, with the decline in guest experience, I'm starting to feel that tickets have slipped into overpriced territory, especially with the latest price increase. For most guests, it is now going to be difficult to visit for less than $150 per day, which is more than a year costs at many other theme parks in the country. As much as I love Disneyland, it's getting to the point where I think I might have to switch from visiting once a year to once every several years as a trip just represents too high of a percentage of my income. Heck, I'm visiting Tokyo Disney next month, and two days there are cheaper than one day at the Disneyland Resort despite them having no multi-day discount (I know that's not apples to apples, but still).
Dang, I bought a one-day park-hopper pass with Genie+ and it was $250.
For one day at the park. But they want me to act as my own food service cashier. And it takes 20 minutes to get through security. And they want me to do self checkout if I buy a gift.