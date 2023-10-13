Disney shows off its new 'Frozen' food

Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed the menus it will be serving at its new World of Frozen when that land opens November 20.

Inspired by the look of Norway in the mid-19th century, World of Frozen is Disney's largest "Frozen"-themed attraction yet, with two rides, an interactive theater, shopping and restaurants that will bring Arendelle to life for park visitors. The quick-service Golden Crocus Inn will be World of Frozen's main dining location, joined by two smaller locations: the Forest Fare snack stand and Northern Delights sweet shop.

Here are the menu items that guests will find at each.

Golden Crocus Inn

Innkeeper’s Special Braised Lamb Shank, with polenta potato purée, roasted vegetables, and beer gravy

Village Chicken Roll Stuffed with Ham & Cheese, with sautéed vegetables and mustard cream sauce

Bayside Seafood Medley, with potatoes, cream sauce, and a brown sugar roll

Forest Mushroom Pasta, with poached egg and truffle cream sauce

Kids' Forest Mushroom Pasta and Meatballs Platter



Main dishes at Golden Crocus Inn. Photos courtesy Disney

Side dishes will be:

Prawns Cocktail

Arendelle Meatballs in Mushroom Cream Sauce

Desserts and sweets will include:

Celebration Chocolate Fondue

Rosettes

Jasmine Peach Fanta



Celebration Chocolate Fondue

Forest Fare

Forest Fare Gourmet Box: Chicken bun with cheese and tomato sauce, crab stick and corn salad, and blueberry and coconut cheese cream crepe

Forest Friends Stein, with mango-flavored shaved ice

Sausages Platter (available seasonally)

Snowflake Churros

Forest Valley Tea Cookies



Forest Fare Gourmet Box

Northern Delights

Coronation Sundae: Light milk soft-serve sundae on elderflower-flavored slush (Served in “Frozen”-themed cup)

North Mountain Almond Tart: White chocolate cream and bergamot

Olaf Celebration Cupcake: Carrot and dried fruit cake with creamy frosting

Olaf Muffin: Blueberry muffin with cream frosting

Olaf Snowflake Smultringer

Summer Snow Day Soft-serve

Northern Delights Chocolate Box

Candy Apple Snowball

Summer Snow Day Marshmallow

Marshmallow Lollipop

Olaf Lollipop



Coronation Sundae

World of Frozen's two rides will be a copy of EPCOT's Frozen Ever After and a new Vekoma Junior Coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Playhouse in the Woods will be an interactive show featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, in which Elsa demonstrates her Ice Magic, through projection mapping, special effects, and sensory elements.

Located in the village of Arendelle, Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles will be World of Frozen's main merchandise location, supplemented by the Traveling Traders pop-up stand. For more on these attractions and merchandise locations, please see our earlier coverage:

World of Frozen opens officially on November 20 at Hong Kong Disneyland. For tickets to the park, starting at US$76, please visit our partner's Hong Kong Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

