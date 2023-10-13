Disney shows off its new 'Frozen' food

Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed the menus it will be serving at its new World of Frozen when that land opens November 20.
Inspired by the look of Norway in the mid-19th century, World of Frozen is Disney's largest "Frozen"-themed attraction yet, with two rides, an interactive theater, shopping and restaurants that will bring Arendelle to life for park visitors. The quick-service Golden Crocus Inn will be World of Frozen's main dining location, joined by two smaller locations: the Forest Fare snack stand and Northern Delights sweet shop.
Here are the menu items that guests will find at each.
Golden Crocus Inn
Side dishes will be:
Desserts and sweets will include:
Forest Fare
Northern Delights
World of Frozen's two rides will be a copy of EPCOT's Frozen Ever After and a new Vekoma Junior Coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.
Playhouse in the Woods will be an interactive show featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, in which Elsa demonstrates her Ice Magic, through projection mapping, special effects, and sensory elements.
Located in the village of Arendelle, Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles will be World of Frozen's main merchandise location, supplemented by the Traveling Traders pop-up stand. For more on these attractions and merchandise locations, please see our earlier coverage:
World of Frozen opens officially on November 20 at Hong Kong Disneyland. For tickets to the park, starting at US$76, please visit our partner's Hong Kong Disneyland tickets page.
Well this is at Hong Kong where they use actual ingredients than artificial chemicals and a bunch of salt like most food in the US, so the waste line won’t be as bad.
