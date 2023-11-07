SeaWorld sets its line-up for 2023 Christmas Celebration

One of Christmas' supporting characters will be getting a new starring role in this year's Christmas Celebration at SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld's annual holiday event starts this Friday, November 10. New this year will be Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen, a live show playing in the afternoons in the park's Seaport Theater.

"Get ready for an entertaining blend of holiday magic and culinary chaos as Mrs. Claus attempts to master the art of social media while whipping up her famous Christmas cookie recipes," SeaWorld said in its press release announcing this year's event.

Returning shows this year include:

O Wondrous Night , at the Nautilus Theater

, at the Nautilus Theater Elmo's Christmas Wish , mornings in Seaport Theater

, mornings in Seaport Theater Sesame Street Christmas Parade , in Sesame Street Land

, in Sesame Street Land Winter Wonderland on Ice , at Bayside Stadium

, at Bayside Stadium Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale, in the skies over the park



Winter Wonderland on Ice show at SeaWorld Orlando. Photo courtesy SeaWorld

Other activities at Christmas Celebration include:

Sea of Trees display on SeaWorld’s lagoon

display on SeaWorld’s lagoon Rudolph's Christmas Town

Christmas Market in Wild Arctic Plaza

in Wild Arctic Plaza Outdoor ice skating at Bayside Stadium

SeaWorld offers a variety of special, holiday-themed food and drinks for the Celebration, as well. New menu items this year will include a Jolly Philly Cheesesteak, Festive BBQ Pulled Pork and Waffle, Mistletoe Lambchops, Strawberries and Cream Beignets, Rustic Gingerbread Cake, and Santa's Mini Apple Pie.

SeaWorld Orlando's Christmas Celebration runs Fridays through Sundays, plus all of Thanksgiving week, and then daily from December 15 through the 31st. For tickets to the park, please visit our partner's SeaWorld Orlando tickets page.

