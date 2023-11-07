Universal partner shares first look at new Orlando hotels

Universal Orlando's hotel partner - Loews Hotels - jumped the gun today and apparently accidentally posted the website for the one of resort's new South Campus hotels.

The Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts will stand alongside the entrance to Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park, on the resort's South Campus near the Orange County Convention Center. The webpages that Loews published today, then quickly took down, revealed the opening date for the Stella Nova hotel as January 21, 2025.

Epic Universe has not been expected to open until late spring or early summer of that year, so it's possible that either the hotels will open in advance of the park, or this was just a dummy date pasted into website copy that was not authorized for release yet.

Either way, here's a look at the hotels, via the Loews Hotel website.

And here is what the site had to say, "Inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, where galaxies spiral ever outward, and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars, Universal Stella Nova Resort, opening January 21, 2025, is your new gateway to Universal Orlando Resort.

"You’ll enjoy endless family fun with a massive pool, standard rooms that sleep up to four, multiple dining options, and tons of recreational fun."



The pool at the Stella Nova Resort



The Stella Nova lobby



Dining area at the hotel



A guest room at the Stella Nova Resort



Guest room layout

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)