Attendance continues to slide at SeaWorld Entertainment parks

Attendance dropped nearly 3% at SeaWorld Entertainment's theme parks last summer when compared with the same period the year before, the company reported today.
SeaWorld's parks drew 7.1 million visitors in the three months ending September 30, down 2.8% from the same period in 2022. For the first nine months of the year, total attendance at the company's parks was down 2.1%, from 17 million to 16.6 million.
"Our attendance levels are still below the total attendance levels we achieved in 2019 and well below our historical high attendance of approximately 25 million guests recorded in 2008," CEO Marc Swanson said. The company blamed "significantly adverse weather, including some combination of unusual heat, cold, rain and/or the fall-out from Canadian wildfires, across most of our markets" as the primary driver of lower attendance.
Overall, net income fell 8.2% year over year for the quarter, to $123.6 million. Total revenue was $548.2 million, down 3%, with total revenue per capita down 0.2%, with a decrease in average admission revenue canceling an increase in average in-park spending. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 2.8% to $266.4 million.
"We continue to make progress on our strategic growth initiatives related to hotels, international expansion and our digital activities," Swanson said. "We also have made meaningful incremental investments across our parks this year that we expect to fully benefit from in the coming quarters. We look forward to sharing more on these exciting and value creating initiatives and investments in the coming quarters into 2024."
In 2023, SeaWorld opened Pipeline the Surf Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego, DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi also opened, though that park is owned and operated by Miral, so its attendance does not count toward SeaWorld's financial results.
In 2024, the company is planning to open Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience at SeaWorld San Diego, and the delayed Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio. For details on these and other attractions opening elsewhere, please see our What's under construction page.
When I was at Disney I constantly told people who had sway that when they had meetings with the presidents cabinet make sure to tell them the #1 threat to our business (and Orlando's economy in general) is climate change. I have not gone to parks as a guest from May-September for years now and even the first half of October. You would have to be crazy to pay that insane money to go on vacation here from May-September. I have noticed over the past 10 years or so the parks have gotten slower in the summer (not sure of how much of that can be attributed to climate change/price changes/other factors) but I know the word that Orlando is unbearable in the summer and fall has gotten around. The Halloween Parties at Magic Kingdom (that now start in like early August) people have these expensive elaborate costumes and go to the prak when its 95 degrees out and then the inevitable afternoon thunderstorm drenches them lol. This past summer there was a stretch where it was dangerous just to be outside let alone wait in lines and ride rollercoasters.
In regards to Sea World, I feel like many other businesses that cheap out and treat their customers like ****, they are basically reaping what they sowed. I have done many explanations over the past few years about the issues they have. It's not a coincidence that places where the operations/maintenance/customer service have gone downhill like Disney and Sea World parks are starting to struggle while those that have vastly improved their experience like SDC/Dollywood are setting records. Also Pipeline was a huge waste of money, nobody cares about that. There was an opportunity to build a really huge marketable coaster and tie it into the entrance area like CP did with Gatekeepr and Carowinds did with Fury. Imagine entering Sea World and seeing Kingda Ka launching next to you as you enter the park. That would have actually drawn throngs of tourists to the park. But instead they built a mediocre B&M standup.
That Orlando weather in the summer is no joke. I don't recommend that to anyone. I love Orlando but have avoided that time period under any circumstances. What ends up happening is having to take shorter trips throughout the year and some parks get cut from the itinerary. Robert nailed it. The oppressive summer heat is not going away and these theme parks need to keep that in mind when they develop attractions and most importantly, queues, for their attractions. A 70 minute wait for Slinky Dog Dash in the summer heat may be the straw that breaks the camel's back when a family decides not to come back. For Sea World since this is what the article is about, not having enough indoor attractions.
Let's talk about that weather excuse.
We are getting past the point where what we experienced last summer in Orlando and other southern markets can be considered "unusual." This is the new normal for summer weather in southern markets, and it's likely only going to get worse.
So it is foolhardy for parks to believe that investors and analysts will write off this summer's declining attendance as a one-off and look forward to better, more "normal" weather in 2024 and beyond. A more appropriate analysis should be that SeaWorld (and other parks!) have failed to properly adjust their pricing and operation to accommodate a changing climate in the markets where they do business.
Weather guarantees are nice for accommodating variable weather - rain or heat one day but pleasant the next. They do nothing to help a park located in a market where the heat is unbearable outside for weeks on end. Deep discounting might help, but ultimately, a park in these locations needs a different approach toward its capital investments. More shade structures are a barely acceptable stop-gap. Ultimately, parks need to transition toward more indoor attractions and indoor waiting areas for large outdoor rides such as roller coasters and flumes.