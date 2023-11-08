Attendance continues to slide at SeaWorld Entertainment parks

Attendance dropped nearly 3% at SeaWorld Entertainment's theme parks last summer when compared with the same period the year before, the company reported today.

SeaWorld's parks drew 7.1 million visitors in the three months ending September 30, down 2.8% from the same period in 2022. For the first nine months of the year, total attendance at the company's parks was down 2.1%, from 17 million to 16.6 million.

"Our attendance levels are still below the total attendance levels we achieved in 2019 and well below our historical high attendance of approximately 25 million guests recorded in 2008," CEO Marc Swanson said. The company blamed "significantly adverse weather, including some combination of unusual heat, cold, rain and/or the fall-out from Canadian wildfires, across most of our markets" as the primary driver of lower attendance.

Overall, net income fell 8.2% year over year for the quarter, to $123.6 million. Total revenue was $548.2 million, down 3%, with total revenue per capita down 0.2%, with a decrease in average admission revenue canceling an increase in average in-park spending. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 2.8% to $266.4 million.

"We continue to make progress on our strategic growth initiatives related to hotels, international expansion and our digital activities," Swanson said. "We also have made meaningful incremental investments across our parks this year that we expect to fully benefit from in the coming quarters. We look forward to sharing more on these exciting and value creating initiatives and investments in the coming quarters into 2024."

In 2023, SeaWorld opened Pipeline the Surf Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando, Arctic Rescue at SeaWorld San Diego, DarKoaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi also opened, though that park is owned and operated by Miral, so its attendance does not count toward SeaWorld's financial results.

In 2024, the company is planning to open Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando, Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience at SeaWorld San Diego, and the delayed Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio. For details on these and other attractions opening elsewhere, please see our What's under construction page.



