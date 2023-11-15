Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

SeaWorld, EPCOT lead 30th Thea Award winners

November 15, 2023, 4:31 AM · Mural’s SeaWorld Yas Island theme park leads the winners of the annual Thea Awards, announced in Orlando by the Themed Entertainment Association.

The Thea Awards are selected by a committee of members of the TEA, which is the leading professional association of themed entertainment attraction designers in the industry.

The awards are not competitive in a traditional way, like the Oscars with nominees in fixed categories with winners selected from among those nominees. The awards committee instead selects attractions and others in an eligibility period that meet its standard for excellence.

Here are this year’s winners.

Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement:

Addition winners were:

The Thea Awards will be presented in April at the Loews Hotel at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, a change from the TEA’s usual venue at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

