SeaWorld, EPCOT lead 30th Thea Award winners

Mural’s SeaWorld Yas Island theme park leads the winners of the annual Thea Awards, announced in Orlando by the Themed Entertainment Association.

The Thea Awards are selected by a committee of members of the TEA, which is the leading professional association of themed entertainment attraction designers in the industry.

The awards are not competitive in a traditional way, like the Oscars with nominees in fixed categories with winners selected from among those nominees. The awards committee instead selects attractions and others in an eligibility period that meet its standard for excellence.

Here are this year’s winners.

Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement:

Indoor Marine Park: SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Attraction: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT

Attraction: Bermuda Storm, Chimelong Spaceship

Attraction, Limited Budget: Musikkfabrikken Hunderfossen, Hunderfossen Eventyrpark, Lillehammer, Norway

Brand Experience: Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland

Retail Experience, Limited Budget: Disney Encanto x CAMP, New York

Live Spectacular: Geneva Journey

Visitor Experience Re-envisioned, Limited Budget: Titanic Belfast, Belfast

Immersive Mall Experience: AURA: The Forest at the Edge of the Sky, Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, China

Live Interactive Experience: Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Camden Stables Market, London

Museum Attraction, Limited Budget: Deutschlandmuseum, Berlin

Live Show: Le Mime et L’Étoile, Puy De Fou

Extended Reality Exhibit: Colored (Noire), Centre Georges, Pompidou, Paris

Experiential Dining Attraction: Eatrenalin, Europa-Park

Addition winners were:



The Buzz Price Thea Award: Su Zhigang, Chairman and CEO of the Chimelong Group

The Thea Catalyst Award: Paul C. Hutton, Principal and Director of Regenerative Design at Cuningham

The Thea Classic Award: Liseberg

The Thea Awards will be presented in April at the Loews Hotel at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, a change from the TEA’s usual venue at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

