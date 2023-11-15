SeaWorld, EPCOT lead 30th Thea Award winners
November 15, 2023, 4:31 AM ·
Mural’s SeaWorld Yas Island theme park leads the winners of the annual Thea Awards, announced in Orlando by the Themed Entertainment Association.
The Thea Awards are selected by a committee of members of the TEA, which is the leading professional association of themed entertainment attraction designers in the industry.
The awards are not competitive in a traditional way, like the Oscars with nominees in fixed categories with winners selected from among those nominees. The awards committee instead selects attractions and others in an eligibility period that meet its standard for excellence.
Here are this year’s winners.
Thea Awards for Outstanding Achievement:
- Indoor Marine Park: SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
- Attraction: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT
- Attraction: Bermuda Storm, Chimelong Spaceship
- Attraction, Limited Budget: Musikkfabrikken Hunderfossen, Hunderfossen Eventyrpark, Lillehammer, Norway
- Brand Experience: Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland
- Retail Experience, Limited Budget: Disney Encanto x CAMP, New York
- Live Spectacular: Geneva Journey
- Visitor Experience Re-envisioned, Limited Budget: Titanic Belfast, Belfast
- Immersive Mall Experience: AURA: The Forest at the Edge of the Sky, Haikou International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, China
- Live Interactive Experience: Peaky Blinders: The Rise, Camden Stables Market, London
- Museum Attraction, Limited Budget: Deutschlandmuseum, Berlin
- Live Show: Le Mime et L’Étoile, Puy De Fou
- Extended Reality Exhibit: Colored (Noire), Centre Georges, Pompidou, Paris
- Experiential Dining Attraction: Eatrenalin, Europa-Park
Addition winners were:
- The Buzz Price Thea Award: Su Zhigang, Chairman and CEO of the Chimelong Group
- The Thea Catalyst Award: Paul C. Hutton, Principal and Director of Regenerative Design at Cuningham
- The Thea Classic Award: Liseberg
The Thea Awards will be presented in April at the Loews Hotel at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, a change from the TEA’s usual venue at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.
