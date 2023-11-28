Walt Disney's coming to EPCOT for his birthday

Disney Parks' new statue of Walt Disney will debut officially at Walt Disney World's EPCOT on December 5.

That's the 122nd anniversary of Walt Disney's birth, so it's an especially appropriate day to honor Walt at Disney World's second theme park. Walt Disney Imagineering this evening shared a video of the statue's installation to make the opening date announcement.

The "Walt the Dreamer" will stand behind Spaceship Earth in the World Celebration neighborhood, overlooking World Celebration Gardens.

EPCOT - or at least the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow version of the concept - was Walt's dream for the company's Florida property, which opened as the Walt Disney World Resort with the Magic Kingdom theme park and two hotels in 1971, nearly five years after his death.

For more information and our advice for visiting the park, please see our EPCOT visitors guide.

