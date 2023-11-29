First look POV for Disney's new Zootopia ride

Shanghai Daily has shared the first on-ride POV video for the new Zootopia: Hot Pursuit ride at Shanghai Disneyland.
Shanghai's new Zootopia land opens officially on December 20, but the English-language Chinese newspaper got a sneak peek, which you can read about on their website. There's not much analysis there, save to describe the trackless dark ride as "an action-packed pursuit through Zootopia's districts, unique themed entertainment experiences, and interactions with characters."
The newspaper posted an edited POV video of the ride, which does include some practical sets and animatronics, but seems to rely on screen media for most of its storytelling.
You're along for the ride with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as you try to rescue Gazelle from Bellwether and get her to her concert on time. Yes, it's a plussed version of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster/Superstar Limo storyline, but this time, there's a kidnapper and you're racing through Zootopia.
Outside of the ride, Judy and Nick will meet park guests in the land at the Zootopia Recruitment Station greet area, while other Zootopia residents will interact with visitors at the Zootopia Park Apartments, which was previewed in the Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion at the D23 Expo last year. The land's restaurant will be Jumbeaux’s Cafe and its store will be Fashions by Fru Fru. You can read more about the land in our preview, Disney reveals details on its first-ever Zootopia land.
Same ole screen ride routine, didn’t see much of anything else.
Looks like a cross between MMRR and Ratatouille (both of which I like, but not love). Ultimately, the intensity of the motions from the ride vehicles will determine how good this really is, and whether it can top Spiderman or ROTR for the best motion base dark rides in the world.
Wow, that's really lame, screen after screen with a paper thin story that has nothing to do with the story or characters from the movie. MMRR looks 1000 times better and more innovative. They built an entire land for that??
It doesn't make sense--in Zootopia, the animals live in a version of our real world. Making a land of their land is basically our land, haha. I guess they can't all be winners!
This is just a re-skinned version of MM Runaway railway. The car at the begining stops at the same spot. MMRR is a GREAT ride - so this is probably at least good.
It's tough to judge from a set of clips, but from what is shown it looks middle of the pack among Disney's trackless attractions. I do think it's good enough to serve as an anchor ride in a park without another trackless attraction, but don't think it would be strong enough to work if Zootopia were added to a park already featuring one.
Looks like a fun ride. I tire of screen-based attractions, but when they are executed in a top-notch way they can be awesome. This appears to fit into that category, with a nice balance of action and thrills while keeping things light for the younglings.