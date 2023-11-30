Hatbox Ghost makes its Walt Disney World debut

The Hatbox Ghost has materialized at Walt Disney World's Haunted Mansion.
Added to Disneyland's version of the ride in 2015, the Hatbox Ghost now is part of the Magic Kingdom's installation, too. Disney shared some photos of the new addition this morning.
The Hatbox Ghost was one of the early residents of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, but the effect wasn't particularly convincing, so Disney removed it from within a few months of the Mansion's opening in 1969. A new version of character debuted at the D23 Expo 10 years ago, before making its return to the park two years later. The character also features prominently in Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie from this year.
* * *
I really am amazed they've never gotten the Nightmare overlay in WDW.
If anyone wants to see what that would look like, Tokyo has a copy of Orlando’s mansion and does the holiday overlay.
I will withhold final judgement on this until I've seen it in person, but based on the images Disney has provided of MK's figure, Disneyland's version of this character looks far superior.
And yes, I too have always wondered why MK has never performed an overlay of Haunted Mansion for the fall holiday seasons. Perhaps it's because MK can't afford to take HM down for 4-6 weeks every year to put up and take down the overlay, maybe it's because their Halloween season starts in mid-August meaning the overlay would be up for nearly half the year, or maybe it's just that MK visitors have never asked hard enough for it (likely because most don't know about it having never been to Disneyland). Nonetheless, it's definitely something that's been rumored for years, but Disney has never commented on it.
A welcome addition! Now if we could just get the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay too…