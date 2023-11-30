Hatbox Ghost makes its Walt Disney World debut

The Hatbox Ghost has materialized at Walt Disney World's Haunted Mansion.

Added to Disneyland's version of the ride in 2015, the Hatbox Ghost now is part of the Magic Kingdom's installation, too. Disney shared some photos of the new addition this morning.



Photos courtesy Walt Disney World

The Hatbox Ghost was one of the early residents of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, but the effect wasn't particularly convincing, so Disney removed it from within a few months of the Mansion's opening in 1969. A new version of character debuted at the D23 Expo 10 years ago, before making its return to the park two years later. The character also features prominently in Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie from this year.

* * *

