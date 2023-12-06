Disneyland sets dates, themes for 2024 'After Dark' events

Fresh off its announcement of the resort's 2024 festival schedule, Disneyland today is filling out its calendar with next year's roster of Disneyland After Dark nights.

Or "nites," as Disneyland prefers to call them. However you spell it, the first event of the year for these after-hours, hard-ticket parties will be the return of Sweethearts' Nite, which will run for eight evenings, starting January 23.

Other event nights will be January 25 and 30 plus February 1, 6, 8, 12 and 14, which is Valentine's Day. Tickets will go on sale to Disneyland's Magic Key holders no earlier than 9am Pacific on December 12, with sales opening to all two days later, on December 14. Again, sales will not begin before 9am that day. Tickets will be $139 per person for each of the first three Tuesday night events and $149 for each of the first three Thursday nights. Tickets will be $169 per person for each the final two nights.

Tickets will go on sale at the same times for the second Disneyland After Dark event of 2024. And this is a new theme for the series - Disney Channel Nite.

This one will run two nights, March 5 and 7, and feature a High School Musical pep rally and Phineas and Ferb dance party, among other entertainment. Tickets will be $139 per person for either night.

Both Disneyland After Dark events run from 9pm to 1am, with ticket-holders allowed into Disneyland starting at 6pm, without the need for an additional ticket or park reservation.

Disneyland also today announced the return of two other themes to complete the 2024 Disneyland After Dark season. Star Wars Nite will run for eight evenings, on April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9. (Sorry, Star Wars fans, but May 4 is a Saturday this year, so there's no chance that Disneyland would kick out the day crowd early on that night.) And Pride Nite will be the final After Dark event of the year, running for two nights, on June 18 and 20.

Ticket prices and sale dates will be announced later for those events.

* * *

