Here's the view from the top of the week's attraction news

Heading into the weekend, let's do a quick round-up of what's new, or on the way, for attractions around the world.

Disneyland Paris today opened Brasserie Rosalie after a year of renovations. Operated by the Bertrand Group and designed in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering, the 348-seat Rosalie offers French classics such as Burgundy snails, onion soup au gratin, and seafood selections including a lobster pot pie. An outdoor counter next to the restaurant offers sandwiches, salads and pastries to go.



Photo courtesy Disneyland Paris

Rosalie is the first step in Disney's redesign of the locations throughout the resort's Disney Village shopping and dining district.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has introduced a new live character show. Starring the park's Bella, Jack, and Gio, the new Cinema Maranello production sees Jack getting a Ferrari toy car that leads Jack and Bella to Gio, the engine-robot genie, who hears their wish to race in a Ferrari. A meet and greet with the characters follows the show. The show plays three times daily, at 2, 4, and 6pm. Tickets to Ferrari World and the other Yas Island theme parks are available via our ticket partner.



Photo courtesy Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Visitors to New York's 30 Rockefeller Plaza can recreate an iconic moment from the city's history on its new attraction, The Beam.

The Beam puts visitors atop a construction beam that is lifted 10-plus feet in the air to recreate the iconic "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" photo that first appeared in The New York Herald-Tribune on October 2, 1932. The photo was a publicity shot taken during the construction of the 69th floor of Rock Center's RCA Building, according to Rockefeller Center.

The Beam photo op is a $25 per person upgrade to the Top of the Rock general admission ticket to 30 Rock's observation deck. (It is a nifty elevator ride up, by the way.) Timed general admission tickets start at $34 and are available on the 30 Rock website.



Photo courtesy McLaren Engineering Group, whose Entertainment Division served as safety consultants on the ride.

Finally, Aquatica Orlando has announced its new slide for 2024 - Tassie's Underwater Twist.



Concept image courtesy SeaWorld Orlando

The WhiteWater West slide will be 129 feet long and for riders on two-person innertubes. The slide leads into a bowl element where riders will hear an orchestral score and see video projections of "lush seagrass meadows, schools of colorful fish, and even the occasional shark," according to the park's press release.

"As we eagerly anticipate the grand opening next Spring 2024, this immersive attraction promises a whirlwind of wonder and adrenaline-pumping twists," Aquatica Orlando President Brad Gilmour said. "With Tassie's Underwater Twist, we invite guests to dive into an underwater world of wonder, where fun and excitement meet curiosity and education."

For tickets, please see our partner's Aquatica Orlando tickets page.

