Tokyo Disneyland sets final date for its Space Mountain

The Tokyo Disney Resort will welcome an American favorite as it says goodbye to one of its classic attractions in 2024.

The big addition to the resort next year will be the opening of the new Fantasy Springs area in Tokyo DisneySea on June 6. DisneySea's eighth "port" will include attractions themed to Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan. You can read more about that project here: New Disney theme park land set for spring opening.

Tokyo DisneySea will prepare for the opening with a "Dreaming of Fantasy Springs" festival in DisneySea, from April 9 through June 30. Meanwhile, the park will welcome a favorite from EPCOT and Disney California Adventure with the 2024 Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival, which will run April 1 through June 30. The event, will feature "creatively designed special courses, set meals and snacks that can be enjoyed on the go," inspired by the various ports of Tokyo DisneySea, including the new Fantasy Springs.

Next door at Tokyo Disneyland, the park has announced the final date for the current version of its Space Mountain. That classic Disney indoor roller coaster will blast off for the final time on July 31, 2024. To honor the closure, the park will host Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!, a special event from April 9 through the ride's closure on July 31.

Tokyo Disneyland is planning to rebuild its Space Mountain over the next three years, in a half-billion-dollar (US) transformation project that will see the attraction getting a new facade. Read more about that here: Space Mountain to get new look at Tokyo Disneyland.



Concept art courtesy Oriental Land Co.

