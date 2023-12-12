Get your votes in for the 2024 Theme Park Insider Awards

We are tallying the votes that already have been cast for this year's Theme Park Insider reader rankings. But we still need your input to make those rankings even better.

At the end of each year, I invite Theme Park Insider readers to rank the world's best theme parks and attractions. Your rankings determine the winners of our annual Theme Park Insider Awards and the reader ratings on our theme park visitors guides.

Last year, you selected Tokyo DisneySea as the world's best theme park, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at the world's best theme park attraction, and Jurassic World VelociCoaster as the best roller coaster. Will those be the winners again this year? Each certainly has gotten support so far, but we still need to hear from you, your friends, and your colleagues (especially if you work in the themed entertainment industry).

Here are the links to submit your rankings. You must be registered with Theme Park Insider and logged in before you vote. (Hit the "Register" link at the top of the page, if you haven't done that yet. It just takes a moment.)

You may submit your vote in each category just once, so please take a moment to think about your rankings so that you don't get caught submitting an incomplete ballot. You may submit up to 10 nominees in the Best New Attraction category, up to 20 for Best Theme Park, and up to 40 each for the Best Attraction and Best Roller Coaster lists.

Voting will be open until the end of the day this Friday (Los Angeles time). After that, I will tally the nominations. If we need a run-off in any categories, those will run on Theme Park Insider's home page next week.

Thank you, as always, for reading and taking part in the Theme Park Insider community.

