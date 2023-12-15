The roller coaster class of 2024 begins testing

Winter might be coming, but so are a bunch of new roller coasters for the 2024 season.

Parks have been posting videos of their construction progress, and I wanted to share a few of those with Theme Park Insider readers.

First up, it's Good Gravy! at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, which has completed track work on this new model Vekoma Family Boomerang. It's themed to Thanksgiving dinner and will put riders inside gravy boat-inspired trains for their ride around a gravy boat-shaped track.

In Germany, Europa-Park is opening Voltron Nevera, a 105-foot-tall Mack Rides Stryker Coaster to anchor the park's new Croatia land. Testing is now underway.

Finally, Cedar point is testing its revamped Top Thrill 2, the new version of its former Top Thrill Dragster coaster. Here's the latest update from the park:

You can find links to our latest coverage of more new attractions coming to major parks around the world in 2024 and beyond on our what's under construction page. Recent updates include Adventure Island's new Castaway Falls water play area, plus newly trademarked names for more locations at Universal Epic Universe.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (2)