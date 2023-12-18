New year to bring some big changes to Walt Disney World

It's just one week until Christmas Day, and the crowds already are filling the Walt Disney World theme parks. Wait times and queue lengths continued to grow today, as many families began their Christmas vacations this week.

If you are among the many visiting the parks this week or next, you are welcomed to share trip reports with us on the Theme Park Insider Discussion Forum. Or, just jump in with a comment on this post. But for those of you planning a trip to Disney in 2024, let's talk about what's changing at the resort then.

January 9 is the big day when all-day Park Hopping returns to the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks. There will be no more waiting until the afternoon to switch parks on a Park Hopper ticket anymore. Also, guests who buy date-specific daily tickets for January 9 and beyond no longer will need to make additional park reservations when planning their visit. You only will need to make reservations if you have an undated ticket or you are an annual passholder visiting in the mornings, or visiting the Magic Kingdom on select dates.

Even those the Park Hopping restrictions soon will be gone, WDW annual passholders will continue to need to wait until 2pm to enter the parks without a reservation (subject to their blockout dates, of course), save for the Magic Kingdom on weekends, which will continue to need reservations for all day. But Disney will announce a limited line-up of "Good to Go" days when annual passholders will not need park reservations to visit, regardless of when they enter. Disney will post the first batch of Good to Go dates on its annual passholder website on January 11.

Beyond those operational changes, 2024 will welcome a new version of the Country Bear Jamboree show to the Magic Kingdom sometime in 2024, followed by the debut of Tiana's Bayou Adventure later in the year.

For ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

