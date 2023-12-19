Zootopia land opens at Shanghai Disneyland

Disney's first Zootopia land is now open to guests at Shanghai Disneyland. The park hosted a dedication party for the land tonight, during a press event for the launch of the new land.

During the day, Disney CEO Bob Iger dedicated the new land in a ceremony with Shanghai Vice Mayor Liu Duo and Zootopia characters.



Photo courtesy Shanghai Disneyland

"For 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has been entertaining, thrilling, and inspiring audiences and fans through exceptional storytelling that transcends generations and geographies," Iger said. "Our popular Zootopia film continues to delight fans across the globe, especially in China, and we’re excited to give guests at Shanghai Disney Resort the chance to interact with the stories and characters they love in innovative new ways when they visit this spectacular new land."

After the ceremony in the land and a press conference with Disney Experienced Chairman Josh D'Amaro (which was crashed by Duke Weaselton), Shanghai Disneyland staged an opening-night concert in front of its Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Zootopia is the eighth themed land in Shanghai Disneyland and the second to be added since the park's 2016 grand opening, following Toy Story Land. The land includes a new trackless dark ride, Zootopia Hot Pursuit, as well as a new interactive character encounter, Disney Zootopia Comes Alive at the Zootopia Park Apartments.

* * *

