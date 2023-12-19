Walt Disney World to reboot its Little Mermaid show

The Little Mermaid is coming back to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Since 1992, the character that launched Disney Animation's revival in the late 1980s has starred in puppet-driven show in Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios. "Voyage of the Little Mermaid" closed along with the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort in March 2020, due to the pandemic. However, the show never reopened.

But now Disney has announced that it will reboot its Little Mermaid show with a new production, "The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure." The new show will open sometime in Fall 2024.



Teaser image from Walt Disney World

"When it opens, the show will feature stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects, and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her," Disney said in a press release. The new show from Disney Live Entertainment will feature multiple songs from the 1989 animated classic.

Disney also is refurbishing the Animation Courtyard theater for the new production. Keep following for more details.

