It’s time for a Disneyland construction update

Let’s take a little walk around Disneyland and check out what’s under construction at the park.

The big project is the transformation of the former Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Construction here appears to be several weeks behind the same project at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Disney has yet to reveal an opening date for “The Princess and the Frog”-themed flume ride, save to say that it will open late this year.

Next door, the Haunted Mansion has closed for an extended refurbishment that will see Disney building a new, expanded queue and exit gift shop for the classic dark ride. The new queue, back in the old Fastpass distribution space, should help keep the line of people waiting for Mansion from merging with the one for Tiana’s.

Across the New Orleans Square pathway, the Mark Twain riverboat is in dry dock for its refurb. We will see the Twain as the finale for the return of Fantasmic! on May 24.

The Twain’s refurb means that the Sailing Ship Columbia now is taking guests around the Rivers of America. Look for the Columbia as the setting for the return of Peter Pan to Fantasmic! in May.

Over in Tomorrowland, Disneyland is rebuilding the Astro Orbiter.

And I also should note what feels like the longest construction project in Disneyland history, at this point - that long-promised, yet still incomplete, new Tomorrowland entrance planter.

Outside the parks, Disneyland is putting the finishing touches on the renamed Pixar Place Hotel, which opens officially next Tuesday.

I will be there for that grand opening, so keep following for all that news.

