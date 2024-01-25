Revenue up in California, down in Florida for Universal parks

Universal's theme parks posted another record quarter of earnings to close out 2023, parent company Comcast reported today.
NBCUniversal's Theme Parks segment reported $2.371 billion in revenue for the final three months of 2023, up 12.2% over the same period in 2022. Comcast reported revenue gains at both its domestic and international parks, though the domestic increases were driven by Universal Studios Hollywood, which continues to enjoy an attendance and guest spending boosts from the early 2023 opening of Super Nintendo World.
That increase was partially offset by lower revenue at Universal Orlando in the quarter, though Comcast noted that Universal Orlando's revenue continues to be above comparable levels from 2019, before the pandemic.
As for earnings, Comcast reported Adjusted EBITDA of $872 million at its theme parks for the final three months of 2023, up 11.6% from the same period in 2022. That's another quarterly record for the parks, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said.
Comcast owns and operates Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. It maintains an ownership interest in Universal Studios Beijing in China and licenses its branding for Universal Studios Singapore to Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. Universal Destinations & Experiences is building a new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, in Orlando, as well as the Universal Horror Unleashed experience in Las Vegas and Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas.
* * *
I feel like this is the year when we really feel the effects of parks cancelling so many projects at the beginning of the pandemic. The a lot of stuff that should have entered the development pipeline in 2020 would have been debuting this year. Hollywood likely will ride Nintendo until the Fast and Furious coaster opens next year (that's my guess), but the two-year delay on Epic really left a gap in Orlando that the resort is feeling now.
Curious when Universal is going to drop the major resort discounts to get traffic up or just ride out until next spring.
Florida is hostile to reasonable people, who wants to go there for any reason? I mean, besides maga wackadoos and people who don't know better.
I'm sure the decrease in Florida tourism as a whole is probably the main reason UOR's visitation is down, but I think the fact that their only new offering for this year is a glorified walk-through attraction might also have swayed those visiting for other reasons to give it a miss this time (especially with SWO and WDW both opening headliners). Unless someone is planning a trip specifically for Universal and is waiting until Epic opens to visit Florida, I don't think Epic is really a major consideration on whether or not to do a Florida trip now or wait until the new park opens next year. It's probably far more limited budgets and limited time causing tourists to be more discretionary on what they feel is worth including in their trip.
Still no new entertainment at the Fear Factor or Toon Lagoon theaters. The only thing you'll find in Lost Continent is tumbleweeds. Thrill ride heavy parks (coasters) that still have no substantial counter to the Disney's billion dollar princess model.
I don't think it's much of a stretch to assert that UO's clientele skews towards the younger HHN set. Beyond a bar tab and some fried stuff it's not like UO APers drop a lot of cash in the parks.
The real discussion should be focused on whether or not this represents a trend that will have presence until the summer of 2025 -- a year and a half from now. Or, to Russell's point, whether or not the performance lags even worse as people continue to hold off until the new park opens.
I have no doubt UO has a master plan to expand the Orlando model beyond Epic. But when can we expect them to break ground on new stuff? Spring 2025? Early 2026? Those existing parks could get awfully dusty pretty quickly.
You have to wonder if the lower revenue in Orlando is a result of guests holding off or reducing trips in anticipation of Epic Universe or an overall cooling of the Florida tourism market. Reported crowds at WDW were lower than what many anticipated (though still stifling), so it's possible that UO is feeling some of that general decline. However, I would probably put it more on Epic Universe which is something that has been a point of discussion here and comparing what Universal did prior to opening IOA to what they're doing right now with EU a little more than a year before it's debut.
If Universal thinks EU is hindering current crowds/revenue, I would expect Universal to continue to keep details of the project under wraps in the hopes that guests planning 2024 trips still don't know about the new park opening in 2025. I haven't seen any "Wait until 2025 to visit Universal Orlando" pieces out there yet, but I wouldn't be surprised to see popular planning sites to start pushing that narrative in the next few months even if Universal doesn't do any marketing for the new park. It's possible that narrative doesn't gain traction since WDW doesn't have much to offer in 2024 either (maybe SW and BGT can take advantage), so on the whole the Central Florida market might just be stagnant this year.