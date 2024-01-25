Revenue up in California, down in Florida for Universal parks

Universal's theme parks posted another record quarter of earnings to close out 2023, parent company Comcast reported today.

NBCUniversal's Theme Parks segment reported $2.371 billion in revenue for the final three months of 2023, up 12.2% over the same period in 2022. Comcast reported revenue gains at both its domestic and international parks, though the domestic increases were driven by Universal Studios Hollywood, which continues to enjoy an attendance and guest spending boosts from the early 2023 opening of Super Nintendo World.

That increase was partially offset by lower revenue at Universal Orlando in the quarter, though Comcast noted that Universal Orlando's revenue continues to be above comparable levels from 2019, before the pandemic.

As for earnings, Comcast reported Adjusted EBITDA of $872 million at its theme parks for the final three months of 2023, up 11.6% from the same period in 2022. That's another quarterly record for the parks, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said.

Comcast owns and operates Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. It maintains an ownership interest in Universal Studios Beijing in China and licenses its branding for Universal Studios Singapore to Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. Universal Destinations & Experiences is building a new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, in Orlando, as well as the Universal Horror Unleashed experience in Las Vegas and Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas.

