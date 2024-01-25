Disneyland Paris reopens its Disneyland Hotel

The Disneyland Paris Resort this morning welcomed guests back to its Disneyland Hotel, following a three-year refurbishment.
"The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry with a unique blend of storytelling and service excellence, not to mention our exceptional capacity to welcome families," Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski said. "We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today."
The new lobby of the hotel featured ivory and gold tones, inspired by "the libraries of world-famous French castles," according to Disney's Imagineers. Its centerpiece is a new Bohemian crystal chandelier, representing the park's Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Beyond the lobby, the new Disneyland Hotel offers 487 rooms and suites, including
You can read more about the suites and rooms at the refurbished Disneyland Hotel in our preview, Disneyland Paris shows off new character-themed hotel suites.
Looks beautiful! Visited the park last year and really enjoyed it, worth the trip.
My goal is to visit the Disneyland Paris resort for my first time sometime this decade. But this hotel is totally out of my price range by a mile, or kilometer I suppose. It looks nice though.
Walk through the Disneyland Hotel. Stay at the Hôtel l’Elysée Val d’Europe and take the free shuttle to the parks.
@Robert - looks like a nice hotel. We stayed at the Marriott Village Ile de France. Made us feel like we were in Orlando since they have villas there too and an almost Mickey shape pool.
Thank you for the recommendation Robert, I value it immensely! Val d' Europe definitely seems like a place to learn more about and its proximity to DLP is key.
I'm booked into the Sequoia. To be honest, compared to prices here in Orlando, I considered it to be dirt cheap.
Wow I feel like I was spending money just looking at the lobby picture! :P