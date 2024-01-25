Disneyland Paris reopens its Disneyland Hotel

The Disneyland Paris Resort this morning welcomed guests back to its Disneyland Hotel, following a three-year refurbishment.

"The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry with a unique blend of storytelling and service excellence, not to mention our exceptional capacity to welcome families," Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski said. "We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today."



Rafalski and Mickey Mouse, center, welcome guests to the new Disneyland Hotel in Paris. Photos courtesy Disneyland Paris

The new lobby of the hotel featured ivory and gold tones, inspired by "the libraries of world-famous French castles," according to Disney's Imagineers. Its centerpiece is a new Bohemian crystal chandelier, representing the park's Sleeping Beauty Castle.



Lobby of the new Paris Disneyland Hotel

Beyond the lobby, the new Disneyland Hotel offers 487 rooms and suites, including

346 Superior Rooms, with artwork from one of 11 Disney films, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon

82 Deluxe Rooms, which feature illuminated animated canopies above the beds, dedicated check-in and concierge services, and exclusive access to the Deluxe Lounge

The Castle Club, with 41 Castle Club Rooms, 16 Signature Suites, 1 Princely Suite and 1 Royal Suite.

You can read more about the suites and rooms at the refurbished Disneyland Hotel in our preview, Disneyland Paris shows off new character-themed hotel suites.

