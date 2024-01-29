Will Swifties take over Disneyland next month?

Will Taylor Swift fans take over Disneyland on one day next month? Some fans of the pop singer are already talking about the possibility.

Swift's ongoing Eras Tour is playing on the other side of the Pacific Ocean next month, so that's not the issue. This is all about the Super Bowl, which is happening in (relatively) nearby Las Vegas on February 11.

As long-time Disney theme park fans know, the first thing that the Super Bowl MVP typically does after the game concludes is record the iconic I'm going to Disneyland/Disney World! commercial. That's usually followed by the MVP, or a high-profile teammate, showing up at the closer Disney theme park the next day.

Since the Super Bowl is in Vegas this year, that means Disneyland. This year's Super Bowl teams will be the San Francisco 49ers and - relevant to all this - the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the Chief' top players is Travis Kelce, who everyone who follows pop culture probably knows has been dating Taylor Swift for months. When the Chiefs beat Baltimore to clinch their spot in the Super Bowl, social media was filled with people doing the math to figure out if Swift could make it from Tokyo, where she has a concert the night before, to Las Vegas in time for the game. (Short answer: Yes, though she might need a charter flight.)

If the Chiefs win the game, and if Kelce is among the players who end up "going to Disneyland" and if the appearance is scheduled for the next day (February 12), would Swift accompany him? It's all likely a longshot, but that's enough of a chance for many Swift fans to consider buying a ticket to the park for even the slight opportunity to see their favorite singer in person.

Theme parks have been riding the Swift bandwagon before. California's Great America shares a parking lot with Levi's Stadium, where Swift played last summer. Since those concert dates fell on days when the park controlled the lot, Swift fans needed to buy theme park tickets to park there.

At least that was a sure thing for fans, however. In Disneyland's case, the park could enjoy a little attendance boost just on the chance that the singer might make an appearance.

