Why Jurassic World VelociCoaster is the world's best coaster

Theme Park Insider readers once again have voted Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure as the world's best roller coaster. The Intamin creation led the year-end reader rankings that determined this year's Theme Park Insider Awards, announced this morning.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster opened officially June 10, 2021 and immediately jumped to the top of many Theme Park Insider readers' lists of best coasters. Decorated as a thrill ride inside a velociraptor paddock (what could possibly go wrong with that idea?), this coaster is also notable for using launches rather than brakes to separate its block zones. The result is an ever-accelerating adventure.

It all starts with a rush through the intimately decorated raptor paddock - which would be a great ride on its own. But that's just the first act, to be followed by another launch up and over the ride's iconic 155-foot top hat for an exhilarating view of the park. After that, the ride's third act delivers almost non-stop hangtime and airtime, finishing with a fan-favorite "mosasaurus roll" just feet above the Islands of Adventure lagoon. (Heck, I'm smiling again just writing this description.)

Other top coasters in this year's survey included:

Iron Gwazi, Busch Gardens Tampa

Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point

Maverick, Cedar Point

Millennium Force, Cedar Point

Fury 325, Carowinds

Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion

El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure

Lightning Rod, Dollywood

You can see Theme Park Insider readers' Top 30 coasters ranked at themeparkinsider.com/rollercoasters.

More 2024 Theme Park Insider Award winners:

