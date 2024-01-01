Why Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the world's best attraction

Theme Park Insider readers once again have voted Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as the world's best theme park attraction. The ride at Disneyland in California and Disney's Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida once again topped the site's year-end reader survey, which determined the winners of today's Theme Park Insider Awards.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance won Theme Park Insider's Best New Attraction Award in 2020, following its 2019 debut at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and has held onto the Best Attraction honor in the Theme Park Insider Awards ever since.

Rise of the Resistance puts visitors in the middle of a Star Wars battle via multiple ride systems across multiple locations in Disney's Star Wars universe. Keep your head on a swivel while experiencing Rise, because action often takes place from multiple angles around you, encouraging and rewarding re-rides. Even with a few elements no longer working the way that they did at the ride's premiere, Rise overwhelms many first-time visitors with its scale and narrative intensity, including a jaw-dropping moment aboard a Galactic Starcruiser that brings visitors to s standstill.

Other attractions ranking highly among Theme Park Insider readers this year included:

Avatar Flight of Passage, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Universal's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Beijing

The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Journey to the Center of the Earth, Tokyo DisneySea

Pirates of the Caribbean Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Shanghai Disneyland

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios

Radiator Springs Racers, Disney California Adventure

You can see Theme Park Insider readers's current rankings for the Top 25 theme park attractions at themeparkinsider.com/attractions.

More 2024 Theme Park Insider Award winners:

