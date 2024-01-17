Who wants to vacation on an oil rig?

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund today announced the masterplan for The Rig., a 74-acre attraction to be built 25 miles off the coast of Al Jubail, in the Arabian Gulf.

The Rig. (yes, the extraneous period is part of the name) will include "an amusement park, splash park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater and multipurpose arena," as well as "three hotels totaling 800 rooms, along with 11 restaurants, an extreme sports & adventure park, a world-class marina, and helipads," according to the PIF's press release.

And, yes, as the project's name implies, it will all be themed to - and its design inspired by - an offshore oil platform.



Image courtesy The Rig.

The project's goal is to attract more than 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, by "appealing to a wide range of domestic, regional and international audiences, including adrenaline seekers, explorers, balanced holiday makers, and relaxation seekers."

And The Rig. is to do all this while "celebrating the legacy of Saudi Arabia's rich oil and gas heritage."

A vacation on an oil rig?

I don't know that a celebration of fossil fuel extraction is the theme to entice the large numbers of the young visitors for whom The Rig.'s attractions seem intended. Nor do I know if a simulated oil platform is the type of vacation setting that "balanced holiday makers and relaxation seekers" have been pursuing these days.

But I am thrilled for the themed attraction designers who will be getting the contracts to create this. And I cannot wait to watch the videos from the influencers that the PIF pays to come experience The Rig. once it is built. (There's no timeline for that yet, save the stated 2032 attendance goal.) I especially can't wait to read the social media comments roasting those influencers, too.

After all, audacious projects such as The Rig. - and The Line and Six Flags Qiddiya's record-setting Falcon's Flight roller coaster - are designed to get people talking about Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination, instead of all the, uh, other stuff that people have tended to talk about on the topic of Saudi Arabia.

* * *

