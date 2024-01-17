Here's the latest on Disney's new Princess Tiana ride

We are getting some more details on what Disney has in store for guests on its new "Th Princess and the Frog" rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World this year.

Walt Disney Imagineering's Ted Robledo took a New Orleans newspaper writer on a construction tour of the Walt Disney World construction site for Tiana's Bayou Adventure. You can read their report at, Here's a sneak peek at Disney World's New Orleans-inspired attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

To summarize the main take-aways, much of what the writer saw has been revealed by Disney already. We know that the former Splash Mountain is now a salt dome outside New Orleans, where the Tiana's Food cooperative is working to produce beignets and other delights for hungry New Orleans diners. But Tiana is missing a secret ingredient, which we will be asked to find on our Bayou Adventure ride.

The barn through which guests entered the former Splash Mountain queue is still there, but Disney has painted it yellow and commissioned Louisiana artist Malaika Favorite to paint a mural on its facade. The barn is now the Tiana's Foods offices. An old-timey radio show will be playing on speakers in the queue, featuring period-style music performed by New Orleans musicians led by Grammy Award-winner Terence Blanchard. [See our previous post, Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure.]

The flume ride on Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be physically the same as on Splash Mountain, but Disney has stripped the mountain of its foliage, replacing it with plants native to Louisiana.



Concept art courtesy Disney. Given the double-seat rows, this should be the WDW version of the ride.

Guests on the new ride will encounter multiple Tiana animatronics, which will be of the same class as the new Frozen Ever After ride, which we rode when it opened in November at Hong Kong Disneyland. [See Disney does it again with Hong Kong's new 'Frozen' land for an on-ride POV.]

The WDI construction tour did not continue through to the final show scene from Splash Mountain - the Laughin' Place riverboat scene - so we do not yet know what Disney has planned for that. All Robledo would say is that the scene will involve "magic" - which is WDI's go-to term for pretty much anything it does not wish to publicly discuss.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will debut at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on a date to be announced sometime in the back half of the year.

