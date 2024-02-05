Donald Duck gets some love from Tokyo Disneyland

One of Mickey Mouse's best friends is getting a moment in the spotlight. Tokyo Disneyland has announced a "Donald's Quacky Duck City" festival, to run at April 9 through June 30 at the park.

It's the second of Tokyo Disney's 2024 "Disney Pal-Palooza" series, honoring Mickey's friends. The first, Minnie's Funderland, runs through March 19.

A Donald Duck floral display will greet visitors as they enter the park, which Donald has renamed his "Duck City" during the festival.



A Donald Duck monument will stand at the end of World Bazaar in front of the Castle Plaza. "Quacky Celebration ★ Donald the Legend!" will run once or twice daily on the parade route, with stops between Fantasyland and Westernland, between the Plaza and Castle Forecourt, and between Tomorrowland and Fantasyland.

Pete will make his Tokyo Disney entertainment debut in the procession, which will include Mickey, Minnie, Daisy, and more Disney characters, dressed in Donald's colors of blue, white, and yellow to celebrate the legendary duck. The Disney Ambassador Hotel will feature Donald's Quacky Duck City-themed rooms for the event, as well as vacation packages that include parade viewing.

Back inside the park, the Plaza Pavilion Restaurant will offer a Chef Donald set meal [¥2,040, US$13.75] of fettuccine carbonara with beef sauce, topped with a "unique blue-colored cheese" and garnished with an egg to resemble Donald's feet and tail.

Ice Cream Cones also will feature a themed sundae, with blue jelly, diced mango, and a dollop of whipped cream cheese.

