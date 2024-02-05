SeaWorld prepares for 60th anniversary celebration

SeaWorld's theme parks across the country next month will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the company's original park in San Diego.

SeaWorld opened March 21, 1964 at its current site on Mission Bay in San Diego. In the six decades since, the chain has expanded, with parks now in Orlando, San Antonio, and Abu Dhabi. To celebrate their 60th anniversary year, the U.S. theme parks next month will throw a four-day kickoff party with the theme, "There's So Much More to Sea."

"Throughout our history, our SeaWorld parks have offered fun and enriching experiences, from up-close animal encounters and educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment," CEO Mark Swanson said. "We have been and continue to be committed to creating exciting and immersive experiences that help inspire guests of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

"Now, as we celebrate our 60th Anniversary, there's truly 'So Much More to Sea' at SeaWorld. We're inviting our guests to join us on a journey through our past and all that makes SeaWorld such a special place today, while also exploring all that's new and exciting this year, including thrilling new rides and attractions, exciting new presentations and shows, exclusive experiences offers and limited-edition food and beverage, merchandise and collectibles."

SeaWorld is promising a new 60th anniversary celebration parade at its U.S. parks this summer, featuring costumed characters. New acrobatic shows will open in Orlando and San Antonio, with a live character show, "Shamu and Crew - Together Again," opening in San Diego, which is redesigning its park entrance this year, as well.

SeaWorld San Diego also will open a new habitat experience, Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience, this spring, while the San Antonio and Orlando parks will debut new rides. The delayed-from-2023 Catapult Falls water coaster will open at SeaWorld San Antonio, and the Bolliger & Mabillard family coaster Penguin Trek will launch at SeaWorld Orlando. Keep following Theme Park Insider for specific opening dates of each.

