Six reasons why you should visit Hong Kong Disneyland in 2024

If you have loved Disney theme parks, but are feeling overwhelmed by how complicated visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland has become, I have a new destination for you.

It's time to hop a flight to Hong Kong.

Okay, those flights are not cheap. It can be a real stretch for many families to fly across the world for a vacation. But if you travel alone or with a plus-one, and maybe you have some miles to spend, a visit to Hong Kong Disneyland can feel like a trip back in time.

And I mean that in a good way.

Paper tickets. No need for advance dining reservations. There is a paid "Lightning Lane"-style line-skipping system called Priority Access, but it's not often used and not really needed to enjoy the park's attractions.

Yes, you need to make park reservations, but those are easy to book once you buy a ticket. The crowds at Hong Kong Disneyland never reach the levels you find on average days now in Orlando and Anaheim, so navigating the park will feel easy again.

Hong Kong Disneyland is located on the eastern edge of Lantau Island, just about eight miles from Hong Kong International Airport. The park's three on-site hotels lie within walking distance of the park, along a lovely seaside path. Or you can take the convenient shuttle buses. Staying off site? Just take Hong Kong's MTR to Sunny Bay station and transfer to the Disneyland Resort line, then make the short walk to the front gate.

Inside the park, you will find a park that has transformed from its poorly received 2005 debut. Mystic Manor remains one of the world's best Disney dark rides. Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars is my favorite outdoor Disney roller coaster. World of Frozen pluses EPCOT's Norway pavilion into a fully realized Kingdom of Arendelle. And Momentous wraps your day with an outstanding nighttime spectacular, projected onto the Hong Kong Disneyland's newly plus-sized castle.

It's simple to visit. Uncrowded. Charming. With one-day adult tickets starting at US$77, it's cheap. And Hong Kong Disneyland offers some of Disney's best "only found here" attractions, such as the ones mentioned above. That's five good reasons to visit the park.

And if you want a sixth, walk over to the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel and order the Disney dim sum.

For more detail on visiting this park please see our How to visit Hong Kong Disneyland page.

