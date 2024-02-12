Fire destroys Liseberg's new water park

A major fire has destroyed a new indoor water park under construction at Sweden's Liseberg theme park.

The 3.5-acre Oceana Water World was set to open this summer. However, this morning a fire broke out and engulfed the building, with explosions captured by local news crews.

One person is reported missing, and 16 were treated for minor injuries then released.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating event. Our primary task now is to assist the police in the search for the missing person and to support everyone affected," Liseberg CEO Andreas Andersen said.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across Gothenburg, local media reported. Liseberg evacuated its nearby offices as well as its Grand Curiosa Hotel. The hotel, Liseberg's arcade hall, and its restaurants will remain closed today and tomorrow. The amusement park's season does not open until April.

Oceana Water World was to offer 14 attractions, including four White Water slides, some of which were to be the first of their model in Europe. Liseberg said that the fire started on the outside of the southern part of the building, then quickly spread to parts of the pool hall. Last month, Liseberg had started filling the pools for the park.

