Disney reveals opening season for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

We now have an opening season for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney this morning announced that the replacement for the former Splash Mountain will open this summer at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. In addition, Walt Disney Imagineering's Charita Carter shared a first look at one of the new Tiana animatronics that will be featured inside the ride.

This is one of Disney's latest Audio Animatronic design, also seen in the Frozen Ever After ride that recently opened at Hong Kong Disneyland: Disney does it again with Hong Kong's new 'Frozen' land.

For those of you on or visiting the west coast, Tiana's Bayou Adventure also is under construction at Disneyland. However, construction there got started later than in Orlando and appears to remain behind the progress at Disney World. Disney's announcement today confirms that the Disneyland installation will open later in 2024 than the Disney World version, so maybe... fall?

Tiana's Bayou Adventure rethemes the former Splash Mountain flume rides to "The Princess and the Frog," with the iconic mountain becoming a salt dome where the Tiana's Food Cooperative operates. The story takes place after the events of the movie, celebrating New Orleans, music, food, friends and family: Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The ride will feature new decoration and music throughout, including more than a dozen entirely new Audio-Animatronics figures. Along with Princess Tiana, the ride will featire Louis, Mama Odie, Eudora, Charlotte, Prince Ralphie, Prince Naveen, and others.

