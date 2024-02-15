Cedar Fair reports loss as it looks forward to Six Flags deal

Attendance and revenue dipped slightly at Cedar Fair's theme parks in 2023 compared to the year before, despite a strong fourth quarter for the amusement park chain.

Cedar Fair - which owns Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, Canada's Wonderland, Kings Island, and other parks across North America - reported attendance of 26.7 million guests in 2023, down slightly from 26.9 million guests in 2022. Revenue was also down in 2023, to $1.80 billion compared with $1.82 billion in 2022. In-park per capita spending was down 1% for the year, to $61.05, partially offset by a 5% increase in out-of-park revenues, to a record $223 million.

However, Cedar Fair also reported a record 5.8 million guests in the final four months of 2023, an increase of 9% over the same period in 2022. However, in-park guest spending also declined, to $58.61 per person, due to a shift in attendance to guests on lower-priced tickets.

The company also reported a loss of $10 million for the quarter, driven by $17 million of transaction costs related to the proposed merger with Six Flags. For the year, Cedar Fair reported net income of $125 million, down from $308 million in 2022, when the company sold the land at California's Great America.

"Since announcing the proposed merger transaction in early November, we have been pleased by the strong support we have heard from unitholders and others in the investor community," Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman said. "We look forward to completing our combination with Six Flags and delivering on the compelling value creation opportunities ahead, which we believe are greater than what either company can achieve independently. Cedar Fair and Six Flags continue to work constructively with the DOJ in its review of the merger and continue to expect it will be completed in the first half of 2024. We look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead for the combined company."

"I’m encouraged by the pace of our long-lead indicators heading into the 2024 season, particularly sales of season passes and related all-season, add-on products," Zimmerman said. "With unit sales of season passes through January up approximately 20% versus last year, we expect season pass sales to serve as a tailwind for attendance and revenues all season long."

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (6)