Disneyland makes changes to Magic Key pass sales

Disneyland is trying again with its Magic Key annual pass sales. The resort announced this morning that a new batch of Magic Keys will go on sale tomorrow, March 5, no earlier than 9 am. Passes will be available via Disneyland's website.

The resort has announced what it hopes will be improvements to the sales process. At the last Magic Key sale, online glitches kept many fans from buying able to complete their purchases after they had waited hours in the virtual queue. [Including me.]

Like the resort tested with its most recent Disneyland After Dark sale, there will be a "notify me" option for people who do not want to have to wait with a browser screen open until it is their turn to buy. The notification will come via email.

The waiting room will notify potential customers if all passes are likely to be sold out by the time their wait is up.

The checkout process will more prominently remind guests if they need to log in to see the monthly payment option for local residents.

None of these specifically address the issue that I had with the process last time, which was the checkout hanging when I tried to sign the monthly purchase agreement. But since Disneyland has been working under the hood to fix this engine, perhaps they caught and dispatched that particular gremlin as well.

We will see... but I won't. I'll be on a flight during tomorrow's Magic Key drop, so I likely will not be able to try to buy a Magic Key this time. However, this sale comes less than two months since the last one, so perhaps we won't have to wait too long for the next one, either.

Disneyland also has posted a buying guide for guests who want to purchase a Magic Key. It's a helpful step-by-step description of the process.

