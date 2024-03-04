Disneyland makes changes to Magic Key pass sales

Disneyland is trying again with its Magic Key annual pass sales. The resort announced this morning that a new batch of Magic Keys will go on sale tomorrow, March 5, no earlier than 9 am. Passes will be available via Disneyland's website.
The resort has announced what it hopes will be improvements to the sales process. At the last Magic Key sale, online glitches kept many fans from buying able to complete their purchases after they had waited hours in the virtual queue. [Including me.]
None of these specifically address the issue that I had with the process last time, which was the checkout hanging when I tried to sign the monthly purchase agreement. But since Disneyland has been working under the hood to fix this engine, perhaps they caught and dispatched that particular gremlin as well.
We will see... but I won't. I'll be on a flight during tomorrow's Magic Key drop, so I likely will not be able to try to buy a Magic Key this time. However, this sale comes less than two months since the last one, so perhaps we won't have to wait too long for the next one, either.
Disneyland also has posted a buying guide for guests who want to purchase a Magic Key. It's a helpful step-by-step description of the process.
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
They should accept only Coaxium as payment. High scores on Smugglers Run win.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I think they should just hold a Spartan Race across the Esplanade, and the 5 people who finish the fastest are given the opportunity to buy Magic Keys.