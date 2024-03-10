New attraction spotlight: Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Of all the new attractions in 2024, Tiana's Bayou Adventure raises the most questions for me.

Sure, I can't wait to experience the year's new coasters, especially those with novel designs. But Tiana's represents a truly unique effort. Disney has chosen to fix what many fans considered not to be broken. The company is retheming its former Splash Mountain flume rides at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom to "The Princess and the Frog."

And by that act, Disney is hoping to right what many others considered an uncorrected wrong. But Disney did not tear down Splash Mountain and create a purpose-built Tiana's Bayou Adventure on its sites. Instead, Disney has chosen to craft this adventure on the old flume path of Splash, redecorating its show spaces, rescore its music and imposing a new narrative upon the old ride.

Will it work? Well, it did for Splash Mountain.

The inspiration for Disney's flume ride did not come from "Song of the South," even if that long-buried Disney film provided the ride's theme. The inspiration came from Disneyland management's desire to build its own version of Knott's Berry Farm's Timber Mountain Log Ride. So they did.

And then they grafted "Song of the South" upon it - predecessing what Disney is doing this year to that Timber Mountain frame with "The Princess and the Frog." Lots of theme parks have changed ride themes over the years. Usually, that's due to expiring IP rights, which is not the issue here. Yet the success of any of these transitions comes down to its execution.



Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Concept art courtesy Disney

Does the new story engage riders? Does the new setting transport them, mentally, and emotionally, to a fresh and interesting place? Does the experience make you forget that something else stood here before, because *this* is so obviously the perfect thing to stand here now?

Those are the questions I will carry with me when I step into the logs on Tiana's Bayou Adventure later this year. And our collective answers will determine whether the new attraction wins the hearts of fans or fuels another round of rage from online critics.

Oh, who am I kidding? No matter what happens, the haters are gonna come for this. Bashing Disney just delivers too much traffic for all to resist.

But for the rest of us, I am rooting for Tiana's Bayou Adventure to deliver the charm, delight, and excitement that so many fans found in Splash Mountain. And in "The Princess and the Frog."

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens this summer at Walt Disney World, then later this year at Disneyland.

* * *

Replies (1)