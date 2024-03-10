Shanghai Disneyland teases new expansion

The Shanghai Disney Resort today announced a construction milestone for its new hotel, as it teased another new land for the theme park.

The resort announced that it has completed piling work on its third hotel, which will allow it to move on to construction of its superstructure. The as-yet unnamed, 400-room third hotel will joint the resort's Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel. There is no opening date yet.



Construction photo courtesy Shanghai Disney Resort

Meanwhile, in its construction announcement, Shanghai Disney also dropped the news that it "began initial preparation work for construction of a separately themed attraction to be located within Shanghai Disneyland, adjacent to Zootopia."

"The project work is at the initial planning stage and resort shareholders and management look forward to providing more updates as work progresses in the future," the resort said.

Since its 2016 opening, Shanghai Disneyland has added two lands: Toy Story Land in 2018 and Zootopia late last year. The new land would become the ninth at the park, joining the original Mickey Avenue, Gardens of Imagination, Adventure Isle, Treasure Cove, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland.

