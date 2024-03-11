New entry gates coming to Disneyland theme parks

Say bye-bye to turnstiles. The Disneyland Resort is previewing new entry gates that will be installed at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, starting later this year.

Disneyland installed a model of the new park entry gate at Disney California Adventure. The model gate will be available for a limited time. Disneyland officials said that the new entry gates will be ADA complaint, to allow ECVs, wheelchairs, and strollers to use any entry gate, once the project is complete in 2025.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

"We continue to invest in the overall guest experience, and our updated, enhanced entry gates will really elevate the process of arriving at our theme parks," Kevin Gidden, General Manager, Arrival Experience, said. "The test entry gate installed at Disney California Adventure Park will enable our teams to get hands-on experience that will help inform the final install beginning later this year."

Disneyland will install the new gates at theme parks - including the monorail entrance in Downtown Disney - in phases to minimize disruption for guests. The new gates will be produced by the same company that created the new entry gates at Disneyland Paris. They will include access points for MagicBand+ as well as a point for guests to scan a ticket and take a photo. Disney cast members will continue to be stationed at the entry gates to assist guests if needed and to welcome them to the parks, Disneyland officials said.

