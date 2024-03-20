Check out this test run for Universal's new roller coaster

Let's talk about Starfall Racers, the twin Mack Rides coasters coming to Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe theme park next year.

An Orlando television station yesterday posted video from its helicopter showing one of the Starfall Racers trains testing on the coaster's track. If you haven't see it yet across your social media feeds, here it is:

Personally, this might be the Epic Universe attraction that I am looking forward to riding most, at this point. It's definitely my most anticipated coaster in the new park. Mack and Universal appear to have designed a coaster that delivers an intriguing mix of twists, speed, Gs, and airtime - plus the fun of a racing element. Here's hoping for a return of the near-misses that we lost when Universal stopped running the old Dueling Dragons together.

Universal Epic Universe opens in 2025 on the new south campus of the Universal Orlando Resort.

