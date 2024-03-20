Check out this test run for Universal's new roller coaster

Epic Universe theme park next year.Let's talk about Starfall Racers, the twin Mack Rides coasters coming to Universal Orlando's new
An Orlando television station yesterday posted video from its helicopter showing one of the Starfall Racers trains testing on the coaster's track. If you haven't see it yet across your social media feeds, here it is:
NEW: Chopper 2 spotted ride testing today for Starfall Racers at @UniversalORL’s #EpicUniverse! Whew! Here’s more about the duel-coaster: https://t.co/m84GtctT6m @WESH pic.twitter.com/P9ODHcKFan— Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWESH) March 19, 2024
Personally, this might be the Epic Universe attraction that I am looking forward to riding most, at this point. It's definitely my most anticipated coaster in the new park. Mack and Universal appear to have designed a coaster that delivers an intriguing mix of twists, speed, Gs, and airtime - plus the fun of a racing element. Here's hoping for a return of the near-misses that we lost when Universal stopped running the old Dueling Dragons together.
Universal Epic Universe opens in 2025 on the new south campus of the Universal Orlando Resort.
This looks excellent. Can't wait to see footage of racing in action.
Looks more than interesting!
Based on my experience with Macks, I'm not expecting this to be one of the best coasters ever, but it should be a very fun, very repeatable attraction that has just the right intensity range to appeal to all audiences. I don't need Velocicoaster 2.0...if it's on par with or better than Universal's other headlining coasters I'll be completely satisfied.
This looks to have a generous helping of thrills both before and after the mid-ride launch sequence. The layout looks very elegant and smooth. Given UO’s track record with coasters (excluding the obvious black sheep that is Rip Ride Rockit) I expect this to be nothing less than superlative. Count me excited.