Disney introduces its next cruise ship

Disney Cruise Line this morning revealed the name for its next cruise ship, which is expected to arrive next year.

Disney Destiny will be the third ship in the DCL's Wish class, following Disney Wish, which debuted in 2022. and Disney Treasure, which sets sail in December. Construction on the ship officially got underway today with a keel laying ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.



Portfolio Project Management Executive Philip Gennotte and Project Management Executive Mike Davie from Walt Disney Imagineering Germany show the special Disney Destiny/Hero Minnie coins that were laid under the ship's first block for good fortune. Photo courtesy Disney

The design theme of Disney Destiny will be "Heroes and Villains," with characters from "The Lion King," "Hercules," and "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," among other Disney Animation titles, appearing within spaces and experiences aboard the ship.



Concept image courtesy Disney

"The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests," Disney Cruise Line Senior Vice President and General Manager Sharon Siskie said. "As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea."

Disney Destiny completes the current round of expansion at the Disney Cruise Line, which includes the debut this June of a new private port of call, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, as well as the launch of the Disney Adventure, which will sail from Singapore starting next year.

For more on the other Wish class ships, please see our review and preview:

