It's the season for even more Star Wars at Disneyland

The next generation of Star Wars stars debuted this morning on Star Tours - The Adventures Continue at Disneyland.

As part of the Anaheim park's "Season of the Force" event, Disney premiered its latest iteration of its Star Wars motion theater ride, featuring appearances by Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian), Grogu, Cassian Andor, and Aksoka Tano.

Riders will get one of two randomly selected transmissions in the middle of their trip on Star Tours - one featuring Din Djarin and Grogu (as well as a rather nervous space frog that's trying not to be Grogu's lunch) or another featuring the emerging rebel leader Andor. After that, it's off to an encounter with the Purrgil (aka the space whales), during which our Star Tours craft must join a battle to help save Ahsoka.



Image courtesy Disneyland

The first two scenes on the ride - in the Star Tours spaceport and the first destination, remain the same random selections as before.

Across the park in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, Ahsoka Tabo's padawan, Sabine Wren, is making her Disneyland debut during Season of the Force.

Walt Disney Imagineering's free roaming BD-X droids also are set to appear at various times around Black Spire Outpost during the event, which runs through June 2. Season of the Force also welcomes back the Hyperspace Mountain overlay of Space Mountain, a "Fire of the Rising Moons" special fireworks viewing in Galaxy's Edge, as well as new Star Wars-inspired food, drinks and merchandise in Tomorrowland and Galaxy's Edge.

