First look at EPCOT's new Test Track

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing its first look at its reimagined Test Track attraction at Walt Disney World's EPCOT.
Test Track will close June 17 for its transformation. Disney previously announced a reimagining of the attraction, but we have not heard exactly what will be changing at the ride during this upcoming refurbishment, beyond this new facade look, released today.
I'd love a throwback with a look at the history of transport like World of Motion with modern touches.
I've always liked the overall conceit of TestTrack that fits well with the over-arching EPCOT concept. However, with more and more IP invading the park, I think it's time to get away from the vehicle test theme and turn it into a more story-driven attraction. I think Disney could create a new experience within the TestTrack IP, but I do think they need some characters and story to drive a narrative that's more than guests riding along a car going through testing. The Tron-esque reskinning just doesn't work anymore with Lightcycle Run at MK. More animatronics, more story, and better music could give this attraction some character to make it more appealing.
They've already broken the seal on introducing IP into Epcot, which is to say anything goes, so why not bring Radiator Springs to Florida? Or literally any other IP?
I would welcome a complete redesign of this attraction to accommodate a non-automotive story to be honest. I love that they are honoring the World of Motion, but the “test dummy” scenario has run its course (no pun intended). I realize that they are constrained to the space available and probably also to the track that has already been laid out, but Radiator Springs Racers lays this ride to waste. Its speaks volumes that it is undergoing yet another “refresh”. It’s still a fun ride when it’s working to be sure, but with it being native technology it’s always down. I’m curious to see what WDI has in store for this next and whether it’s another series of “safety checks” or a more story-driven experience.