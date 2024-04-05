First look at EPCOT's new Test Track

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing its first look at its reimagined Test Track attraction at Walt Disney World's EPCOT.

Test Track will close June 17 for its transformation. Disney previously announced a reimagining of the attraction, but we have not heard exactly what will be changing at the ride during this upcoming refurbishment, beyond this new facade look, released today.



Image courtesy Walt Disney Imagineering

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (4)