First riders get a taste of Holiday World's Good Gravy

Holiday World has sent passengers out on the first test runs of its new coaster for 2024.

Good Gravy! is a Vekoma family boomerang coaster that is set in the park's Thanksgiving themed land. So why send water dummies out for the test run, when you can send a bunch of stuffed turkeys instead?

That's exactly what the Santa Claus, Indiana theme park did, in this adorable test run video. As Arthur Carlson might say, 'As God is my witness, turkeys might not be able to fly, but I guess they can ride roller coasters.'

Holiday World opens for the season for its Platinum passholders on May 4, season passholders on May 5, and the rest of the public on May 11.

