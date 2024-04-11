First riders get a taste of Holiday World's Good Gravy

Holiday World has sent passengers out on the first test runs of its new coaster for 2024.
Good Gravy! is a Vekoma family boomerang coaster that is set in the park's Thanksgiving themed land. So why send water dummies out for the test run, when you can send a bunch of stuffed turkeys instead?
That's exactly what the Santa Claus, Indiana theme park did, in this adorable test run video. As Arthur Carlson might say, 'As God is my witness, turkeys might not be able to fly, but I guess they can ride roller coasters.'
Holiday World opens for the season for its Platinum passholders on May 4, season passholders on May 5, and the rest of the public on May 11.
I'm not sure if that was a full speed test, but it sure looks like the initial lift up the backwards spike provides all the gravitational potential for the coaster. It doesn't look like the train got pulled up the second (forward) spike at all - just stalled and started rolling backwards, which means the train is going a lot slower when reversing back towards the station. I thought this might be a pretty thrilling coaster given the recent "family" additions Vekoma has been making around the world over the past few years, but this coaster looks to be really tame in comparison. Hopefully Kings Island's new Vekoma boomerang (Snoopy's Soapbox Racers) has a bit more thrill to it.