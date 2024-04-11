Universal Orlando shows off its next two theme park hotels

Universal Orlando Resort is sharing a new animated video of two of the hotels that will open next to its new Epic Universe theme park.

Universal Stella Nova Resort will open January 21, 2025, while Universal Terra Luna Resort will open February 25, 2025 on Universal's new south campus, located near the Orange County Convention Center. We previously showed you concept art for the new hotels late last year, when Loews Hotels posted that on its website: Universal partner shares first look at new Orlando hotels

Universal's new fly-through video today includes those same looks, along with much more about the two moderate-priced hotels.

In addition, Universal revealed the names of the food service locations at the hotels. Each will have a lobby bar, a quick-service restaurant serving made-to-order and pre-made grab-and-go selections, plus a pool bar and grill.

The lobby bars will be Nova Bar at Stella Nova Resort and Luna Bar at Terra Luna Resort.

at Stella Nova Resort and at Terra Luna Resort. The quick serves will be Cosmos Cafe and Market at Stella Nova Resort and Omega Cafe and Market at Terra Luna Resort.

at Stella Nova Resort and at Terra Luna Resort. And the pool bars and grill will be Galaxy Bar and Galaxy Grill at Stella Nova Resort and Moonrise Bar and Moonrise Grill at Terra Luna Resort

Each hotel will offer 750 double-queen guest rooms that sleep up to four guests, as well as "spaceship-styled" windows, making them the only of their kind now in Orlando. (Too soon, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser fans?)

