Universal Orlando shows off its next two theme park hotels

Epic Universe theme park.Universal Orlando Resort is sharing a new animated video of two of the hotels that will open next to its new
Universal Stella Nova Resort will open January 21, 2025, while Universal Terra Luna Resort will open February 25, 2025 on Universal's new south campus, located near the Orange County Convention Center. We previously showed you concept art for the new hotels late last year, when Loews Hotels posted that on its website: Universal partner shares first look at new Orlando hotels
Universal's new fly-through video today includes those same looks, along with much more about the two moderate-priced hotels.
In addition, Universal revealed the names of the food service locations at the hotels. Each will have a lobby bar, a quick-service restaurant serving made-to-order and pre-made grab-and-go selections, plus a pool bar and grill.
Each hotel will offer 750 double-queen guest rooms that sleep up to four guests, as well as "spaceship-styled" windows, making them the only of their kind now in Orlando. (Too soon, Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser fans?)
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.
The first thing that came to my mind when seeing the thumbnail of the video is how they replaced all the neighboring development with trees. I am in this area frequently, there is an apartment building literally rubbing up on the side of one of these resort buildings lol.
These do look like nice resorts, but they are definitely in the middle of tacky sprawl-ville USA. Sadly UO will never be able to replicate the remoteness feeling of WDW.
Is it just me or do the building colors in the rendition differ significantly from the colors of the what's being constructed? I like the light blues, greens, and oranges in the concept art, but so far in the construction all I see is dark purple. Maybe there's still work left to be done?
Functional but very clinical. The first thing I thought when they went into the bedroom was "where's the straight-jacket?" I, personally, wouldn't consider staying there as they have absolutely zero charm or character.
These must be the worst looking hotels ever built in Orlando. I drive past them at least once a week, and they are definitely the proverbial blot on the landscape.
And when driving north on Universal with the sun on your left and directly on the tiles, the glare is a danger for drivers.
Can't see the tiles lasting .....
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Is it just me or do the pools look extremely small for 750-room hotels?
These look very nice with rooms that are efficiently designed and appointed, though they might be pretty tight if you have 4 adults or 2 parents and 2 teenagers. Ultimately it will come down to where these are priced. If they're on par with the Endless Summer Resorts (Dockside and Surfside) on the "value" end of the spectrum, then I think these will be a big hit, but if they're priced closer to Cabana Bay, Aventura, and Sapphire Falls on the "moderate" part of the spectrum, I could see these being less popular. While these are closer to Epic Universe than Endless Summer, they're further from the rest of the Universal Orlando Resort (IOA/USF/CityWalk) than the value-based property. Unless there's walking access from these resorts to EU (like there is for the other moderates to the current parks with clear and well-maintained paths), I don't think Universal can market these hotels on the same level with their other "moderate" resorts.
Ultimately, I'm would wait for the details on the Helios Grand before booking a stay at either of these hotels right now, and would much prefer to stay at Endless Summer if I'm planning a visit before Epic Universe opens.