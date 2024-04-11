Here's what is on the menu for Disneyland's Pixar Fest

The Disneyland Resort is sharing the menus for its upcoming Pixar Fest... and I have questions.

Pixar Fest kicks off April 26 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, continuing through August 4 at the resort. The event will welcome a new parade to DCA - Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! - and the return of the plussed Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular at Disneyland. Disney also will be offering a wide range of Pixar-themed and inspired food and drinks across the parks and Downtown Disney to keep visitors fueled up throughout the event.

Two items caught my eye. First, if you ever wanted the biggest theme park companies in America to merge their most popular drinks from lands celebrating what might be their top IPs, then you will want to head over to Troubadour Tavern for the "Adventure is Out There! Cold Brew."

Inspired by Up, Disneyland said that this beverage will be a dark chocolate cold brew with a butterscotch foam top. So... the Cold Brew Black Caf from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge just had a baby with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's Butterbeer? Shut up and take my money.

On the flip side, I am having to think twice about the BBQ Potato Dog at Disneyland's Refreshment Corner. Disneyland calls this a "smoked sausage, BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, fried onions, and green onions served in a baked potato." That's a little weird, I guess, but fair enough for a theme park novelty.

Except that... Disneyland said that this is inspired by Toy Story.



BBQ Potato Dog. Photo courtesy Disney

Tell me that, and now I cannot unsee Slinky Dog served inside Mr. Potato Head. Is Sid now running the Disneyland culinary team?

Anyway, you can see the complete menus, along with those for the Pixar Fest Marketplaces that open May 10 at Disney California Adventure, on Disney's website.

Please tell us in the comments what you'd like to try first.

For admission discounts to theme parks during Pixar Fest, please visit our partner's Disneyland Resort theme park ticket discounts page.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (2)