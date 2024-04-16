It's time for Disneyland contact negotiations again

Labor unions representing thousands of cast members at Disneyland Resort kicked off their 2024 contract campaign today with a press event in Anaheim.

The contracts for 13,000 cast members represented by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers, the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West, the Teamsters Local 495, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324, expire June 16. Campaigning under the slogan, "we make the profits possible - pay us what we deserve," the unions today cited a survey of Disneyland Resort cast members that found 28% of survey respondents reported experiencing food insecurity, 42% of respondents had to miss work for medical treatment because they did not have enough sick leave, and 64% reported spending more than half their monthly paychecks on rent. And 73% reported not earning enough to cover basic expenses each month.

In response, Disneyland preemptively sent local media its own numbers, which report that more than 50% of cast members have a base hourly rate of $21.25 or more. Since 2020, Disneyland said that hourly starting wages have increased 42% in-park, non-tipped food and beverage cast members, from $15 to $21.25. Effective September 1, those starting wages will go up to $23 an hour. That outpaces the 20% increase in the Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles metro area over the same period, Disneyland said.

If you are curious for more context, The Walt Disney Company reported a 23% increase in operating income for its Experiences segment, which includes its theme parks worldwide, during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023.

