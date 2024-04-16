Warner Bros. opens new TCM Classic Films Tour

Classic film fans now have a new way to celebrate some of their favorite films - right where they were made.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood has redesigned its classic films tour in partnership with Turner Classic Movies (TCM). The new TCM Classic Films Tour focuses on the studio's early days, with new stops that allow fans to explore iconic locations on Warner Bros.' Burbank lot.

"The TCM Classic Films Tour is a natural fit for the Studio Tour," Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Vice President & General Manager Danny Kahn said. "TCM showcases and preserves beloved classic films, and the Studio Tour offers our guests the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of Hollywood legends and connect with their beloved titles."

To celebrate today's tour debut, Warner Bros. today hosted a press event with a panel of creators, including Warner Bros. Library Historian George Feltenstein, TCM Host Ben Mankiewitz, and "Blazing Saddles" star Burton Gilliam, who talked about filming the classic western at the studio.

On the TCM Classic Films Tour, a newly curated introduction video features TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, Eddie Muller, Jacqueline Stewart, Alicia Malone, and Dave Karger. Once out on the lot, visitors get about 90 minutes with an expert tour guide who will point out locations such as Jack Warner's rose garden, the Eastwood Scoring Stage, James Dean's apartment on the studio lot, and the "Termite Terrace" former home of Warner Bros. animation studio, in addition to other sites from the regular tour. Along the way, the host also will play video clips of classic films shot on the locations they are visiting.

In addition to the guided portion of the tour, participants will get time to explore Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood's walk-through exhibits: Stage 48 - Script to Screen, and Action and Magic Made Here. Those walk-throughs typically take about two hours in total, making the TCM Classic Films Tour about a three and a half hour experience.

For tickets, please see our partner's Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood tickets page.

