More Disneyland cast members opt in for a union

Here's an update on a story I shared with you in February. The Actors' Equity Association had launched a labor organizing campaign with Disneyland character and parade performers. Today, Equity announced that it has secured enough union authorization cards from Disneyland cast members to trigger a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.

"The Cast Members who bring the Characters and Parades to life have been non-union since Disneyland Resort opened in the 1950s and have watched other workers in the park unionize all around them," Equity President Kate Shindle said. "These performers, and the Hosts, Leads and Trainers who create magic alongside them, know that their lives – as well as the Guest experience at Disneyland – can be improved through collective bargaining. They deserve a voice in their workplace, and meaningful negotiations over wages, benefits and working conditions."

Equity said that a supermajority of 1,700 eligible cast members had signed to the organizing effort, which is operating under the name Magic United. Unless Disneyland voluntarily recognizes the union, the next step would be a union authorization election run by the NLRB. That would likely happen in May or June, Equity representatives said.

If the union wins that election, contract negotiations would begin, with Equity representing the cast members.

"Equity has a very good relationship with Disney," Shindle said. "We negotiate with them at Walt Disney World in Orlando, and with Disney Theatricals on Broadway and national tours. We look forward to meeting with their representatives across the bargaining table, and together, making the Disneyland Resort a fairer and safer place to work."

