Anaheim gives preliminary approval to DisneylandForward

The Anaheim City Council early Wednesday morning gave preliminary approval to the DisneylandForward proposal. The 7-0 vote brings Disneyland one step closer to being able to expand attractions and hotels on current parking lots at the resort.

The council still must give final approval for the proposal, which is expected at its meeting next month.

"We've been on a nearly 70-year journey to get here tonight and the future is indeed a bright one for both the Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim," Disneyland President Ken Potrock said to the council. "Through this collaborative planning process, together we can build a stronger, more vibrant community with thriving local businesses and enhanced benefits for residents. And we can welcome visitors from around the world to one of the greatest cities in the United States."

Once in place, the DisneylandForward agreements will allow Disneyland to develop attractions, retail and hotels on land currently reserved for use as parking in the current land use agreements between the city and the resort. If you are curious how Disneyland visitors will deal with reduced parking opportunities, Disney owns property adjacent to Interstate 5, on the east side of the property, that it already is cleared to develop for a new multilevel parking structure. That will be connected to the resort via pedestrian bridges over Harbor Boulevard (that also will connect to street-level sidewalks on Harbor).

Disneyland has not announced what projects it will develop on the land that would be opened to development under DisneylandForward. But it has teased the possibility of new lands based on Frozen and Zootopia that have opened at other Disney theme parks. Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced that the resort will build an Avatar-themed land, which could be part of the DisneylandForward expansion.

For more on DisneylandForward, please see our previous coverage:

