No Steel Curtain in 2024, Kennywood says

Kennywood's The Steel Curtain will remain closed for the 2024 season, the park announced today.
The S&S coaster has been plagued with downtimes since its 2019 debut, so the park has opted for "an extensive modification project" this year, in hopes that the coaster can operate more reliably in the future.
"We understand the frustration many of you have felt not being able to experience Steel Curtain. On behalf of our entire team, we absolutely share that frustration with you," Kennywood Assistant General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said. "Over the past several months, we have worked with third-party engineers and the rides manufacturer to come up with a long term solution to increase its reliability and longevity."
"Our ultimate goal is obviously to ensure that The Steel Curtain is part of everyone's Kennywood experience once the ride reopens."
In the meantime, enjoy our on-ride video of The Steel Curtain, as well as Russell Meyer's media preview day review.
It's a good thing they figured this out 3 days before the park opens for the season.
Sad news since I have a return visit to Kennywood on my plan for this year, but fortunately I got a chance to ride Steel Curtain on my previous visit in 2021. While the ride is not one of the best coasters ever, it's still a really fun ride that's very unique and probably my second favorite in the park. Hopefully whatever they're doing will fix the issues with the ride once and for all, because I believe this coaster has had significant reliability issues four of its first five seasons and that is not great for a signature attraction.
I went to Kennywood for my first (and only) time at the end of August 2023, and unfortunately, Steel Curtain was closed then too. As a coaster enthusiast and a passionate NFL fan, I’m getting worried I may never have the chance to ride this attraction.
Most unfortunate. I was fortunate enough to ride it 7 consecutive times during a Coasting For Kids event and 6 consecutive times at the same event a year later. It's a true original. Never saw anything like it and probably never will. It's also a very complicated piece of machinery. Building this was a pretty ambitious project. I just wish they could get it back on track sooner. As a friend who saw the news remarked, it's not a tried and true B&M. That was good for a laugh.