No Steel Curtain in 2024, Kennywood says

Kennywood's The Steel Curtain will remain closed for the 2024 season, the park announced today.

The S&S coaster has been plagued with downtimes since its 2019 debut, so the park has opted for "an extensive modification project" this year, in hopes that the coaster can operate more reliably in the future.

"We understand the frustration many of you have felt not being able to experience Steel Curtain. On behalf of our entire team, we absolutely share that frustration with you," Kennywood Assistant General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said. "Over the past several months, we have worked with third-party engineers and the rides manufacturer to come up with a long term solution to increase its reliability and longevity."

"Our ultimate goal is obviously to ensure that The Steel Curtain is part of everyone's Kennywood experience once the ride reopens."

In the meantime, enjoy our on-ride video of The Steel Curtain, as well as Russell Meyer's media preview day review.

Replies (4)