Walt Disney World restaurant awarded Michelin star

A Walt Disney World restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star, a coveted award for excellence in the restaurant industry.

Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort won the honor, making it one of fewer than 200 restaurants in the United States with a Michelin star.

"Chef Matthew Sowers cooks with contemporary verve and draws on influences spanning from Asia to the Nordics," the Michelin review said. Think delicate tarts set with New Zealand langoustine, striking 'sandwiches' made with venison carpaccio and red cabbage, and bold sauces like cherry-cola bordelaise. Other details like water lists, an ornate coffee and tea service, and a serious wine program further impress."

In addition to the Michelin star honor, Michelin awarded Victoria & Albert's Maître d’Hôtel Israel Pérez with the 2024 Florida Service Award.

Russell Meyer reviewed Victoria & Albert's Chef's Table - the most exclusive reservation at this notoriously hard-to-book restaurant - for us a while back, and you can read his post in our archives: Where to Eat: Dinner at the Victoria and Albert's Chef's Table.

For what it's worth, I cannot recall a restaurant at any U.S. theme park resort receiving a Michelin star before, and I did not find one in a search of the Michelin website, so this honor appears to be a first for a U.S. theme park.

