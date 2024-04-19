Universal delays Donkey Kong roller coaster

Universal Studios Japan's Donkey Kong expansion will not be opening this spring, after all.

The Osaka theme park announced today that it is delaying the opening of the Donkey Kong Country expansion of its Super Nintendo World until "late 2024." The expanded land, with its first-of-its-kind Mine Cart Madness roller coaster, was scheduled to open this spring.

"Although the development work of this expansion area is in the final stages of completion, USJ would like to ensure a positive experience for our guests and has determined that additional time is needed for the final period of preparations and adjustments," Universal Studios Japan said in a press release.

"We will announce a definitive date for opening as soon as it is determined and we sincerely apologize to our guests who have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the Super Nintendo World expansion."

